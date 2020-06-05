Vidalia holding contest for residents who fill out the 2020 Census

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The city manager of Vidalia says as of Wednesday the city has a 55.9 percent response rate of those who have completed their census. With a couple of prizes to win, the city says it could help get the rate up.
The Census Incentive Contest is an idea the city and the Toombs-Montgomery Chamber of Commerce came up with. Once people fill out their census online, they can take a screenshot of the confirmation page including the confirmation number and address.
They can then email the screenshot to the chamber of commerce for a chance to win grand prizes. One of the three prizes was $500 in community bucks to spend at local businesses. This one has already been claimed, but two more are up for grabs!
"We've got a prize package next Monday that includes a Yeti Tundra cooler and some other stuff from a local business and then finally on the 15th we got some outdoor gardening and yard equipment that we're giving away. It's really going pretty well for us here at the city,” City Manager Nick Overstreet said.
The city manager says what the prizes include are also helping benefit local businesses.
