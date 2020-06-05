Voting rally planned for Saturday in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s Primary Election is June 9. A group in Liberty County is making one last effort to make sure voters head to the polls.
The newly-formed group, Liberty County Concerned Citizens for Change, is holding a Peaceful Voting Rally Saturday at James Brown Park. Several speakers, including a few local candidates plan to address the crowd on importance of voting.
While we see hundreds of protests across the country, the organizer wants people to know voting is also a way to let your voice be heard.
Marcello Page believes people are starting to see a need for change in the country, and even in their own communities. He says change can't happen if voters stay complacent.
"You see all these incidents, all this could have been avoided with the right leadership, the right policies in place. You vote them in. You hold them accountable. If they're not doing what they're supposed to be doing, get them out,” Page said.
If you haven't registered to vote, you cannot take part in the primary, but you can register to vote for the General Election in November.
Saturday’s voting rally is happening at James Brown Park in Hinesville from 9-11 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.