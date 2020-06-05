Work continues on Bluffton Veterans Memorial

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Veterans Memorial in Bluffton has been a dream in the making for years for some residents. Now they say they are nearly a third of the way there on all the bricks they want laid.
The Bluffton Veterans Memorial in Buckwalter Place was built in partnership by the American Legion and the Town of Bluffton. The memorial, which honors veterans from every branch of the military, is trying to grow.
Right now, two to 300 bricks have been laid in the memorial. But they want to sell more. Each brick, which cost $100, contains three lines of text honoring a veteran.
The Legion said they want to expand the memorial to make it even more impressive, and special. The money made from the brakes will be used to add more decoration to the park.
Kay Ranta, the woman organizing the memorial, says the bricks act as a permeant way to honor a veteran, or even as a second resting place for those who are no longer with us.
“So, basically it’s finished. It’s really a wonderful, wonderful peaceful place to go for respite. I had this, I tell the story all the time, a woman that purchased a brick. One of the first ones. And her whole thing was I can purchase a brick, and I can have a cup of coffee and talk to my son who I lost in the war,” Ranta said.
There is no official deadline for purchasing bricks, but they hope they get to 1,000 quickly so they can honor as many veterans as possible this summer.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.