Andrew Gorton’s Saturday Weather Forecast 6-6-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Despite the mostly cloudy conditions, temperatures still made it into the upper 80s this afternoon, feeling like the mid to upper 90s! Isolated downpours have developed this afternoon, bringing temporary relief to the lucky ones who see the rain. These showers linger into the evening, with persistent lighter rain continuing south of the Altamaha River.
Tybee Tides: 8.6′ 9:32PM I -0.4′ 4:20AM I 7.0′ 9:48AM
A few light showers linger overnight with morning lows only dropping to the lower 70s. Scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two will be possible once again Sunday afternoon. The greatest rain chance will be along and south of the Altamaha River. Mostly cloudy conditions continue with highs once again in the mid to upper 80s.
Scattered rain chances hold steady Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80. It will also remain muggy, giving us a heat index in the low to mid 90s during the afternoons.
This summer-like pattern continues into the second half of the week, but a cold front could stall out in our area before another front pushes in this coming weekend. Unfortunately if you are tired of the heat, these fronts won't bring in cooler air.
Tropics:
Tropical Storm Cristobal continues moving north over the Gulf of Mexico with max sustained wind at 50 miles per hour. It is a largely unorganized system, with the bulk of the moisture on the eastern side. Drier air is filtering in from the west, hampering much strengthening over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
Locally, we are seeing high clouds from Cristobal, but the most persistent rainfall for our area is generally lighter and south of the Altamaha River into northern Florida.
Crisobal will make landfall Sunday evening on the Louisiana coast with max sustained winds near 60 miles per hour. This area will also experience storm surge, increasing the flooding potential especially along the coast and low-lying areas.
4 to 6 inches of rain are possible for portions of Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida with this storm.
Cristobal will continue heading north Sunday, weakening into a Tropical Depression over Arkansas on Monday before heading toward the Midwest and Great Lakes.
