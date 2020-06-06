2 candidates look to serve as Ga. Supreme Court justice



“When the words of any person over a lifetime are taken out of context, I realize they can be warped to fit any narrative. And I understand that politics is no place for the weak of heart or those sensitive to criticism.

I have taught United States history and the law, and have written about the same. They comprise dozens of books and countless articles over several decades. But some detractors of mine have taken words I have written in books and mixed them with fictitious social media postings to form what are anathema to my beliefs as an American and a Christian. And in that same context, I am informed that my detractors who take quotes out of context on historical figures I have written about, failed to mention any of my writings on people like Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt or those who penned the Constitution or served with distinction in our military.

So there is no doubt, I love the Constitution and the inalienable rights its espouses, such as the freedom of speech and the proposition of equal justice under the law, regardless of someone’s race, gender, national origin or any of the immutable characteristics they may possess. In fact, I fought for those very rights as a soldier in the Army for the first 21 years of my adult life. And I have always aspired to conduct myself as a public figure in the highest traditions of the law and my upbringing. I am not perfect, but nor am I what others who do not know me would suggest I am."

Hal Moroz

