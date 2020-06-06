CSX investigates 7 car train derailment in Screven

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - CSX is investigating a 7 car train derailment in Screven.
The accident happened on Highway 84 near the Screven City Hall in Wayne County just after midnight Saturday.
The eastbound lanes of Highway 84 were closed while crews cleaned up hydrogen peroxide that started to leak from one of the derailed cars.
According to Richard Johnson, Director of Wayne County Emergency Management, about 100 people had to be evacuated from the surrounding area as a precaution due to the leaking fuel.
Residents have since been allowed to return to their homes.
There were no injuries from this crash.
The cause of the derailment is under investigation.
