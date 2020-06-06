Georgia Southern coaches, athletes use their platform and attend peaceful protest

“As a woman of color, and as the first African American female to head the Georgia Southern women’s basketball program, I thought it was my duty. It’s my obligation to come out here and show my support because black lives matter. That’s what we’re here for. You know, every night I pray to God, you know, I ask that he protect us from my complexion. We shouldn’t need protection for our complexion, and that’s kind of what this movement is about, and so, I’m thankful for Statesboro allowing us to do this. I think it says a lot. This is my community where we live, and so, to be out here and see all these young people, and these young faces, and the diverse crowd, it’s a humbling experience.”