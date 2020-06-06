National Guard cleans and sanitizes Chatham County Courthouse

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -The Georgia National Guard came and fully sanitized the Chatham County courthouse Saturday morning.
Although the courthouse never technically closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were a lot of services that were put on hold.
Superior Court Judge John Morse says over 30,000 people come into the courthouse on a daily basis, so before getting back to normal they had to make sure the courthouse was properly sanitized top to bottom including courtrooms.
“About 95 percent of them, they come not because of choice they requested to come so we’re going to make sure that we go over the top, so to speak, and make sure that this building is completely safe for all of the employees who work here,” he says.
Judge Morse says all criminal cases were put on the back burner. He says this has created a hefty backlog of new cases that are not only going into the pipeline, but cases that are were already in the works prior to the pandemic.
“If we were to count the number of criminal cases just alone, I think there’s something like 700 to 750 cases that need attention as far as even just being indicted properly," he says. "But the cases that got continued when the pandemic got set in, there are over 400 to 500 of those that are going to have to be rescheduled.”
Morse says not only will they be adjusting the number of jurors in a courtroom at a time, but they will also be reducing the number of people coming in and out of the courthouse.
“You can’t have twelve people sitting in the jury box at this point in time,” Judge Morse said. “So we have to figure out how we’re going to do this mechanically at this point, we may have to have four or six or something of that nature and we’ll have to deal with those legal requirements to get that accomplished.”
Morse says they hope to get back fully operating by June 15th after getting the green light from the Supreme Court.
