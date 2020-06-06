Peaceful rally urges Liberty Co. citizens to vote in upcoming election

“You can’t complain about anything if you have not taken a role, an active role," said Dr. Toure. "And an active role is something simple. You register to vote and then you go to vote. Even now, folks, even if they haven’t done an absentee ballot or done early voting, they still need to go out on Tuesday to vote. Of course we’re going to have social distancing going on, but that’s still a crucial role for us to play.”