Peaceful rally urges Liberty Co. citizens to vote in upcoming election

LIBERTY CO, Ga. (WTOC) -One group in Liberty County threw a peaceful voting rally on Saturday to help residents meet some of the candidates before heading to the polls.
Founder Lisa Thomas says they decided to host the rally because they wanted to get the community excited about voting.
“We have to make Liberty County and each and every one of our residents aware of the different things that are going on in our community," says Thomas. "And by voting, that’s the number one priority.”
The group had leaders and candidates from Savannah, Hinesville, and other areas in Liberty County to speak about the importance of voting and share platforms.
Community activist and historian Dr. Amir Jamal Toure spoke at the event. He says people need to take an active role when it comes to voting for both the primary and the general election.
“You can’t complain about anything if you have not taken a role, an active role," said Dr. Toure. "And an active role is something simple. You register to vote and then you go to vote. Even now, folks, even if they haven’t done an absentee ballot or done early voting, they still need to go out on Tuesday to vote. Of course we’re going to have social distancing going on, but that’s still a crucial role for us to play.”
And with just days left until Georgia’s primary and a few months until the general election, Thomas says people must register, saying their vote is powerful.
“With our vote, we can shake the whole local area, the state," said Thomas. "We could rock the capital. Our vote is powerful and we must, each and every one of us, exercise our right to vote.”
If you haven’t registered to vote, you cannot take part in the June 9 primary, but you can register to vote for the General Election in November.
