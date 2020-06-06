Savannah group calls for change after protest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A week after Savannahians came together to peacefully protest against racial injustice and police brutality, a local group is now coming up with the next steps in this movement.
The Political Rascals held a rally at Forsyth Park today. City leaders also spoke at the event, demanding policy changes.
"It's important that we come together to talk about the issues that we have so we can prevent them in the future."
Rally organizers say violence against the black community continues to increase across the country, especially at the hands of police.
Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter joining in on the conversation, calling George Floyd’s death a murder.
“I have made it very clear to every member of the Savannah Police Department, that if anybody thinks what they saw in the video was justified and reasonable, then they need to turn in their badge and they need to turn in their gun," Chief Minter said. "Because they definitely don’t need to be a police officer.”
Chief Minter acknowledged a need for police reform, saying that's just the first step.
He says leaders and the community must also commit to the change, and make it a priority.
"What we will do, we will review our existing policies from top to bottom."
Mayor Van Johnson says that change starts by looking at the use of force policies in Savannah.
“If we have policies or procedures that need to be changed, trust me, they will be changed, and that is our commitment to you,” said Mayor Johnson.
Showing last Sunday’s protest wasn’t just a moment but a movement for change in the community.
Mayor Van Johnson plans to address the Savannah City Council on Thursday about reviewing the police department’s policies. He will also ask the council to appoint someone to serve on a board, which will focus on problems in the community.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.