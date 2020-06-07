Demonstrators in Statesboro march for second day

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -Students, faculty, and staff marched their way to Georgia Southern University’s campus on Sunday, demanding justice and change.
Kelly Carter is the head track and field coach at the university. He says he coaches students from all over the world. He asks why this unjustness is even an issue.
“The issue that we’re at right now is racism, inequality,” says Coach Carter. “I stand with my race. I stand with people who are standing with me.”
Students say they’re marching to change the future.
“We have to now educate the younger ones so they’ll grow up knowing how life is to be together with one another,” said one student named Scovia.
Some students even shared their own stories of feeling scared time and time again because of their skin color.
“I’m honestly terrified of getting pulled over," said T.C. White. "I really am. It’s because I’ve seen all this news about what’s going on.”
Protesters say that justice will never prevail until people can acknowledge that racial profiling is wrong.
Coach Carter says seeing everyone come together and cars honking as they drive by has been what protesters say is incredible.
“It is great, as I look around this state and especially around this city, that people of all races, colors, creeds and ages are coming together and standing up and saying that it’s wrong,” he said.
