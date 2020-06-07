ILA Local 1414 hold peaceful rally encouraging people to vote

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -As we continue to see protests across the country, local officials and members of the International Longshoremen’s Association held a Solidarity Black Lives Matter Rally here at home.
The labor force community and elected officials came together at this rally on Sunday to not only show support for black lives but also to stress the importance of taking action by voting. Elected officials and members of the labor force held a peaceful rally at ILA Local 1414′s Union Hall.
Co-organizer Gary Monroe says they want to bring people together and have conversations about change.
"A main focus is, that the only way we can get systemic change is through policy."
Members of ILA Local 1414, Savannah, and Garden City Council and more spoke to the crowd.
State Senator Lester Jackson was also there and discussed hate crime legislation. He says Georgia is one of four states without it.
“This is a bipartisan measure that we want to [see] substantive changes in Georgia," said State Senator Jackson. "We want substantive changes in our neighborhoods, in our people. We want substantive changes for the disenfranchised population.”
Senator Jackson also stressed the importance of voting and changing public policy.
“The way you change America, the way you change Georgia, the way you change this systemic racism, is that you get good people in office to legislate, to educate and put down a system of harmony,” he said.
The president of Savannah’s Regional Central Labor Council says it’s time for America to show that we all deserve to be treated the same.
