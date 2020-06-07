390 new cases of COVID-19, and one additional death in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Health officials have announced 390 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death in South Carolina.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 14,286 and those who have died to 546.
The death occurred in an elderly individual from Darlington County.
As of Saturday, a total of 246,331 tests have been conducted in the state (by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs).
As of Sunday morning, 3,472 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,927 are in use, a 66.61% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,927 inpatient beds currently used, 477 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
The number of new cases by county are listed below.
Abbeville (2), Aiken (1), Anderson (8), Bamberg (4), Beaufort (9), Berkeley (10), Calhoun (1), Charleston (36), Cherokee (3), Chester (3), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (1), Colleton (11), Darlington (2), Dillon (3), Dorchester (8), Edgefield (1), Florence (10), Georgetown (5), Greenville (57), Hampton (1), Horry (47), Jasper (1), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (4), Laurens (1), Lee (2), Lexington (29), Marion (5), Marlboro (4), Newberry (3), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (7), Pickens (7), Richland (31), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (38), Sumter (14), York (8)
