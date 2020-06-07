Tropical Storm Cristobal nearing landfall along Louisiana coast

T.S. Cristobla is nearing landfall along the Louisiana coast (Source: WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton | June 7, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT - Updated June 7 at 5:34 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tropical Storm Cristobal is causing storm surge from Louisiana to the western Florida panhandle as it nears landfall in Louisiana this evening with max sustained wind of 50 miles per hour.

Tropical Storm Cristobal is nearing landfall along the Louisiana coast with max sustained wind at 50 miles per hour. Storm surge is ongoing along the Louisiana coastline eastward to the Florida panhandle.

Posted by Andrew Gorton on Sunday, June 7, 2020

Storm surge is causing water to cover roads along the Mississippi coast and the City of New Orleans issued a voluntary evacuation for areas outside of the levee system in Orleans Parish.

Locally, most of the moisture associated with Cristobal remains to our south, with showers south of the Altamaha River into northern Florida. Cristobal has also assisted in spurring tornadoes across central and northern Florida this weekend.

The bulk of the rain is still to our south, but light showers are around and heading northeast across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire.

Posted by Andrew Gorton on Sunday, June 7, 2020

Cristobal will continue lifting north, weakening into a Tropical Depression over northern Louisiana Monday morning. The center of circulation will continue to weaken as it lifts north near the Mississippi River into the Midwest through midweek.

Cristobal will head north this week, potentially gaining a a little strength once it enters Canada toward the end of the week!

Posted by Andrew Gorton on Sunday, June 7, 2020

The remnant low will make it all the way to Canada by the end of the week!

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

