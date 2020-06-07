Tropical Storm Cristobal nearing landfall along Louisiana coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tropical Storm Cristobal is causing storm surge from Louisiana to the western Florida panhandle as it nears landfall in Louisiana this evening with max sustained wind of 50 miles per hour.
Storm surge is causing water to cover roads along the Mississippi coast and the City of New Orleans issued a voluntary evacuation for areas outside of the levee system in Orleans Parish.
Locally, most of the moisture associated with Cristobal remains to our south, with showers south of the Altamaha River into northern Florida. Cristobal has also assisted in spurring tornadoes across central and northern Florida this weekend.
Cristobal will continue lifting north, weakening into a Tropical Depression over northern Louisiana Monday morning. The center of circulation will continue to weaken as it lifts north near the Mississippi River into the Midwest through midweek.
The remnant low will make it all the way to Canada by the end of the week!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
