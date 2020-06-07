Warm & muggy start to the work week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A few showers will stick around after sunset, with temperatures in the 70s this evening.
Patchy fog is possible overnight into early Monday morning.
Tybee Tides: 0.0′ 5:08AM I 7.1′ 10:40AM I 0.5′ 5:08PM
Temperatures only fall into the mid 70s Monday morning with a few showers possible. Most of us will remain dry during the morning, but scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop after lunchtime, lasting through the afternoon. Monday afternoon will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s with “feels like” temperatures in the 90s.
This pattern continues through the middle of the week with highs near 90 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon along with sea breeze showers and thunderstorms.A cold front will likely stall overhead on Thursday, increasing our rain chances with highs still reaching the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. Highs remain in the upper 80s through the weekend.
Tropics:
Tropical Storm Cristobal is causing storm surge from Louisiana to the Florida panhandle as it continues slowly lifting north with sustained wind of 45 miles per hour.
Locally, most of the moisture associated with Cristobal is remaining to our south, with showers south of the Altamaha River into northern Florida. Cristobal has also assisted in spurring tornadoes across Central and northern Florida this weekend.
Cristobal will continue lifting north, weakening into a Tropical Depression over northern Louisiana Monday morning.
The center of circulation will continue to weaken as it lifts north near the Mississippi River into the Midwest through midweek.
