American Traditions Vocal Competition announces 2021 dates

“It’s a big question mark, but I think we can find a way to entertain our community and the potential is there that we can go global if we decided to do online,” says Kellee Haselton, president of the board of ATVC. “But right now, our intention is to hold it here in Savannah. I can’t think of a more important time to be able to sing and share music and inspire and share emotion. I think it’s going to be therapeutic for all.”