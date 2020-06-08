American Traditions Vocal Competition announces 2021 dates

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -We may still be trying to figure out what the rest of 2020 will look like, but one local event is already looking ahead to 2021.
The American Traditions Vocal Competition has released its 2021 schedule, confirming its intention to return to Savannah.
The 28th annual ATVC will take place on February 15th through the 19th. Preliminary rounds at the Skidaway Island United Methodist Church and the finals at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center will include 28 contestants to start, down to five for the final round.
The competition brings some of the nation’s best undiscovered vocal talent to Savannah every year and organizers are excited to bring the experience back to town again, with plans to do so safely.
“It’s a big question mark, but I think we can find a way to entertain our community and the potential is there that we can go global if we decided to do online,” says Kellee Haselton, president of the board of ATVC. “But right now, our intention is to hold it here in Savannah. I can’t think of a more important time to be able to sing and share music and inspire and share emotion. I think it’s going to be therapeutic for all.”
One of the highlights of American Traditions is the celebrity judges that come to town to select the winners. Judges are often recording stars themselves.
They will put on a concert of their own early in the week and bring some status to the competition. This year’s judges are still being finalized, but we should find out soon who they will be.
