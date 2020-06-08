Area GHSA teams return to field for workouts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The workouts feel different. They look different too.
But the excitement among high school athletes and coaches is as high as ever as teams across Georgia could return to the field for the first time Monday.
“I’ve been looking forward to it for a long time,” admits Richmond Hill rising senior linebacker Jamin Minyon.
Minyon was just one of the high school athletes back on the field and in the weight room Monday, the first day team activities were allowed by the Georgia High School Association since mid-March.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve seen these guys," says Richmond Hill head football coach Matt LeZotter. "Everybody’s just ready to get started again.”
Regulations were put in place. Temperatures were taken before entering the facility, groups were kept at 20 or less, and social distancing needed to be followed. The last part is something Calvary head football coach Mark Stroud says was a common message as everyone adjusts to the new rules.
“Their natural tendency is to walk up on each other and be really close," Stroud says. “So we’re having to, you know, ‘Back up. Check your self.’”
The intensity of the workout may not have been at an all-time high. But Stroud believes the optimism is.
He hopes many athletes will look at their chance to play with a new perspective.
“These guys have had a chance to think about this might not happen. We might not have a season. For them, they’re just so excited because it looks like we are going to have a season," Stroud says. "We just look at the positive, and the positive is they’ve been given a gift.”
Minyon kept up with his workout regiment throughout quarantine, but admits it just wasn’t the same at home on his own.
“It definitely felt different, because quarantine or whatever," he says. "I felt a lot weaker, but I’m ready to get right back into it.”
It may feel that way for a while, but Minyon believes it’ll all be worth it when they get to take the field this fall.
“I think we’re going to have a great season.”
