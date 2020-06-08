Coastal Health District offers free, no appointment COVID-19 testing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Monday, June 8, no appointments will be required for COVID-19 testing in Savannah and Brunswick.
Testing through the Coastal Health District is free, and anyone can be tested.
Locations:
Savannah: 7221 Sallie Mood Drive, near the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex
- Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Brunswick: 2747 4th Street in the parking lot of the Glynn County Health Dept.
- Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
“Pop-up” testing events will also be offered on the following dates and times:
- Camden County: Monday, June 8, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Mary Lee Clark Elementary School, 318 Mickler Drive in St. Marys
- Chatham County: Tuesday, June 9, 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Rice Creek 3-8 School, 100 Mulberry Ave in Port Wentworth
- Chatham County: Thursday, June 11, 9:30 a.m. -1 p.m., May Howard Elementary School, 115 Wilmington Island Rd on Wilmington Island
- Effingham County: Friday, June 12, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., main entrance of the former Effingham County Middle School, 1290 Hwy. 119 South in Springfield
- Glynn County: Saturday, June 6, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Selden Park, 100 Genoa Martin Drive in Brunswick
- Liberty County: Wednesday, June 10, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., the Shuman Gym Parking Lot at James Brown Park, 800 Tupelo Trail in Hinesville
- Long County: Thursday, June 11, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Smiley Elementary School parking lot, 1530 Georgia Hwy 57 in Ludowici
- McIntosh County: Tuesday, June 9, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., McIntosh County Health Department, 1335 GA Highway 57 in Townsend
There are also two locations in Bryan County offering testing by appointment. For a COVID-19 test in Richmond Hill or Pembroke, call 1-912-230-9744.
