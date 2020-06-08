Critter Management reminding everyone not to feed alligators

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Gators on Hilton Head Island are not unusual. But as you start to see more, there is one rule above all that you need to remember. Do not feed the gators.
“It’s very dangerous to feed an alligator. God gave them a gift to stay away from us. And if people don’t feed them they will never approach a person," said Critter Management founder Joe Maffo.
It’s mating season and tourist season on Hilton Head Island, and that means gators are going to be more visible and tourists might be trying to feed them. And that is not a good thing.
“A fed gators a dead gator.”
Just a few weeks ago a gator was taken from a mini golf course on Hilton Head Island and put down. Why? It had become a “nuisance” gator.
A nuisance gator is an alligator that is a danger to humans. Once a gator is fed by humans they become more aggressive and travel to more populated areas to be closer to food.
“These are monsters. They are prehistoric. They are dinosaurs. These are not trainable animals. They do the same thing every day, every year. They eat, sleep and mate. That’s it. And if you leave them alone that’s what they’ll do. They just need to be left alone.”
Critter Management has been working with alligators for over 30 years. They say this month is dangerous. Tourists and visitors have already been spotted feeding the gators, which could have dire consequences
“Alligators are strolling. You might see an alligator anywhere. But when the tourists come and they go buy marshmallows and start throwing them at the alligators to get them closer so they can get a better picture, it’s costing them their life.”
It’s the law in South Carolina, once a gator is considered a nuisance it has to be put down. Which is why Critter Management recommends you never feed gators, and stop others when you see the trying.
