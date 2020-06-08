Dave Turley’s Monday Wx Forecast 6-8-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Plenty of moisture will over spread our area today as a stationary front lingers to our north. We'll see lots of clouds with scattered showers and storms developing. Storms are not forecast to be severe but rainfall may be locally heavy. More of the same Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will stall over the area Thursday into Friday. This will increase our rain chances and cool our temps a few degrees. Another cold front moves through late Saturday. This front doesn't have as much moisture so our rain chances remain low at this time. Tropical Depression Cristobal is located along the Louisiana-Arkansas border and is moving to the NW at 15mph. Cristobal will become non tropical Tuesday but bring rain to the central US.