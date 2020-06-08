Dave Turley’s Monday Wx Forecast 6-8-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Plenty of moisture will over spread our area today as a stationary front lingers to our north. We'll see lots of clouds with scattered showers and storms developing. Storms are not forecast to be severe but rainfall may be locally heavy. More of the same Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will stall over the area Thursday into Friday. This will increase our rain chances and cool our temps a few degrees. Another cold front moves through late Saturday. This front doesn't have as much moisture so our rain chances remain low at this time. Tropical Depression Cristobal is located along the Louisiana-Arkansas border and is moving to the NW at 15mph. Cristobal will become non tropical Tuesday but bring rain to the central US.
Today will be cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs 84-89.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms mainly before 10pm, lows 73-77.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs 85-93.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 60s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.