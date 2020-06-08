DeMasi back on bench for Islands boys hoops

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Karl DeMasi is back as the Islands Sharks boys basketball program after stepping down in 2018 for health issues.
The longtime Chatham County coach led the Sharks from 2012 to 2018, but stepped down due to issues with arthritis in his knees. But he got it fixed shortly after stepping away, and says he’s been waiting for another opportunity to coach ever since.
“I never retired,” DeMasi says. “I’ve been just waiting for an opportunity to come. I knew it would be tough to coach at a different school, but this just came up. So it’s a perfect time for me to come back.”
DeMasi will take over for David Corder, who led the program after DeMasi’s first departure. Now he’s ready to get a program he’s watched from a distance back to where he believes they can be.
“They were in many games I watched. You never know what happens and why they didn’t win those games. I’m not practicing with them every day, so I couldn’t tell you why,” DeMasi says. “I know there’s talent there. I know they can play with the talent in the area.”
DeMasi has 35 years of basketball coaching experience, and says that’s why two years off don’t worry him about jumping back in.
“It’s like I never missed a beat,” he says. “I’m not going to change anything. My coaching philosophy is going to be the same."
The Sharks went 4-23 in 2019-2020 with a 1-15 record in Region 3-AAA play.
