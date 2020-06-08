Democratic Senate race headlines ballots for Georgia voters

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrats will choose between seven contenders in a U.S. Senate race to challenge incumbent Republican David Perdue on Tuesday.
Ballots also include 16 contested U.S. House primaries, dozens of state House and state Senate races, and two nonpartisan general elections for the state Supreme Court. Jon Ossoff, Teresa Tomlinson and Sarah Riggs Amico headline the Senate race.
If no one wins a majority, the top two contenders will return in an Aug. 11 runoff.
