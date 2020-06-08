Effingham Co. election workers prepping the polls for the primary

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday is a big day in Georgia and South Carolina as people head back to the polls for the first time since the pandemic began.
Planning for Tuesday’s primary elections in Effingham County has been a long time in the making.
“Months and months. As soon as we knew about the COVID situation, we were planning,” said Effingham County Elections & Registration Director Olivia Morgan.
Planning that was put into action Monday. Setting up polling locations to ensure they meet all the guidelines to keep everyone stays safe.
Marking out correct social distancing, providing hand sanitzer and gloves for voters and outfitting their staff in full PPE.
A process that Morgan says certainly isn’t as quick as years past.
“Definitely more time, more people, more hours are getting put in to setting up the locations and making sure we’re staying within the guidelines and making sure everyone feels safe while they come vote.”
While it’s taking them a bit longer to set up, it will likely take you a bit longer to vote Tuesday as well.
“Expect to have a little bit longer lines. So, everybody just bare with us and be patient and we’ll get everybody through,” said Morgan.
Although many of the changes are a result of COVID-19 there’s one other change that’s new this year Morgan wants to remind you of regarding how you submit your ballot.
“You’ll still do it on the touch screens and then it prints out a paper ballot and then you’ll have a chance to review that ballot and then put it into the scanner where it’s counted.”
A change they hope will be simple enough for most but as always they’ll be on hand to help if needed. But for now the work continues.
“Probably late into the night,” said Morgan.
Another reminder if you had originally filled out an absentee ballot but you now want to vote in person they ask that you bring it with you so they can cancel out the absentee ballot in order to save time and make sure your vote counts.
