Monday: Scattered Day-Time Downpours

By Cutter Martin | June 8, 2020 at 4:36 AM EDT - Updated June 8 at 4:36 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a partly, to mostly, cloudy sky temperatures are in the muggy low to mid-70s this morning. It certainly feels like summer. The forecast features isolated showers this morning. Nothing will really slow the drive in, but a few wet roads are possible.

The chance of rain starts to increase around lunch-time and scattered, to numerous, showers and storms are likely through the afternoon.

Afternoon temperatures peak in the upper 80s to near 90°. Some rain lingers past dinner-time.

A continued, scattered, chance of rain lingers through the work-week. Scattered showers and storms are likely. The wettest days are forecast to be today (Monday) and again Thursday and Friday as a weak cold front approaches.

The forecast dries and clears out this weekend. It should be nice for just-about any outdoor plans this weekend.

