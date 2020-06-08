Monday: Scattered Day-Time Downpours

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a partly, to mostly, cloudy sky temperatures are in the muggy low to mid-70s this morning. It certainly feels like summer. The forecast features isolated showers this morning. Nothing will really slow the drive in, but a few wet roads are possible.
The chance of rain starts to increase around lunch-time and scattered, to numerous, showers and storms are likely through the afternoon.
Afternoon temperatures peak in the upper 80s to near 90°. Some rain lingers past dinner-time.
A continued, scattered, chance of rain lingers through the work-week. Scattered showers and storms are likely. The wettest days are forecast to be today (Monday) and again Thursday and Friday as a weak cold front approaches.
The forecast dries and clears out this weekend. It should be nice for just-about any outdoor plans this weekend.
Have a great day,
Cutter
