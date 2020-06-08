NAACP giving free rides to the polls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Those who may not have transportation to get to the polls may be wondering how they’ll get out and vote.
To help with that, Savannah’s branch of the NAACP will be providing free rides to the polls tomorrow.
The NAACP says all voters have to do is give them a call with their location, they'll send a driver to them to take them to vote, the driver will wait until their done then bring them back home.
Drivers will also have disinfectant for cars, hand sanitizers and both drivers and riders will be required to wear masks.
Savannah NAACP Secretary Linda Carter says they have about a dozen people needing rides Tuesday and says it’s important to get out and vote.
“For municipal elections, it is the most important on the local level that you go and vote. A lot of people you know say well I vote in the presidential election, but the change starts on the ground.”
Carter also says voters can still call Savannah’s NAACP office Tuesday if they need a ride to go vote.
