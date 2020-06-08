One dead after crash in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle collision in Colleton County on Saturday night.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 11:54 p.m. on Possom Corner Road near Rainbow Lane.
Highway Patrol said two people were inside the vehicle when the driver over-corrected while driving south on Possom Corner Road and struck a tree on the passenger side.
The driver was transported to MUSC for their injuries. According to troopers, the passenger was deceased on scene.
Highway Patrol said both occupants were not wearing a seatbelt.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
