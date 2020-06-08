Preparations underway for Georgia primary elections

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a busy election day, amid a health pandemic, but still poll workers are preparing to make sure you can make your voice heard.
“We do ask people to keep in mind to be patient because we’ve got a lot going on here," said Chairman of the Chatham County Board of Elections Tom Mahoney.
As they got ready Monday, dozens stopped by to drop off their absentee ballots. So far nearly 30,000 in Chatham County have done so, which leaders hope will mean less wait time Tuesday at polling locations.
While they have made changes to 10 of the typical spots, they also have made changes inside like using plexiglass, stylists for voting and more. They brought in extra poll workers who will all have masks on and encourage you to wear one too. They also will have plenty of hand sanitizer. Though things will be different, Tom Mahoney, Chatham County Board Of Elections Chairman says that shouldn’t stop you from voting.
“We’re going to ask voters to stay six feet apart so lines will appear longer because people will be spread out six feet apart so don’t let a long line discourage you. You know get out and vote it’s going to be safe that shouldn’t be any reason that you can’t get out and vote.”
If you want to avoid in person voting election leaders say you can still fill out that absentee ballot and drop it off in this blue box by 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
Election leaders say if you did request an absentee ballot, but would rather vote in person, you need to make sure to bring it with you.
The polls open Tuesday at 7a.m.
