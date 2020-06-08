Proud to be a Farmer: Ben Boyd

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Boyd family has been farming in Georgia for over a century, but this year has presented new challenges, farming through a pandemic.
"My momma and my daddy both farmed so I am at least a 4th and a 5th generation farmer. These farms have been in our families for over 100 years on both sides, one in Effingham County and one in Screven County," said Ben Boyd, farmer.
"From the time I could walk, I have been in the fields, on the tractors riding with my daddy and the guys that work with us and around us. It is the only life I know and I feel like it is a good one," said Boyd.
The Boyd Family Farm started out with fewer than 100 acres of farmland to their name but they have expanded to farm nearly 4,000 acres.
That land is used to grow corn, cotton, peanuts and more, but this year’s planting season has brought uncertainty.
"I have been driving tractors for over a quarter of a century now and every year we hope for the perfect planting season and I have never had one," said Boyd.
“The markets say corn is really cheap right now so the input prices have gone up because of the pandemic, and what we sell stuff for has gone down because of the pandemic. We are kind of caught in the middle but you know, we can’t stop,” said Boyd.
"Who knows what will happen a year from now, but if you want a peanut butter and jelly sandwich or a snickers bar next August, if I don't plant peanuts today you won't have any on the shelves,"said Boyd.
The Boyd farming operation truly is a family effort. Ben is joined in the fields by his 75-year-old father, his brother and both of their kids. All of which are dedicated to keeping food on the table for their communities.
"We've got three generations out here working the same field together at the same time and I feel like that is something to be proud of. You don't have to know much about us to need us. If you are going to eat, somebody has to grow it. It is critical that you know where your food comes from," said Boyd
The Boyds will continue to press forward because farming is more than a job to their family.
"I am glad to be a small part of getting food from the ground to the table and I feel like I've been blessed. Like God has given me an opportunity to take care of his land and it is a big deal to me. We are really proud of where we live and where we come from and I want to leave it better than I found it," said Boyd.
