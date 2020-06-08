RNC representative tours Savannah as possible venue for 2020 Republican National Convention

June 8, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT - Updated June 8 at 11:13 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A representative from the Republican National Committee toured the Savannah Convention Center as a possible site for the 2020 Republican National Convention on Monday morning. The visit comes after Governor Brian Kemp offered Georgia as a site to host the event.

The offer came quickly on the heels after a fallout between the group and leaders in Charlotte, North Carolina, due to coronavirus limitations.

Convention Center General Manager Sherrie Spinks says the representative will also visit a few other areas around the Historic District. She says the visit came up rather quickly.

Governor Brian Kemp has been vocal about Georgia hosting the convention. He provided a statement through his spokesperson regarding the visit on Monday.

“We are honored to offer a truly unmatched experience to the Republican National Convention. With world-renowned southern hospitality, first-class facilities, and a top-notch workforce, ‘The Hostess City of the South’ will leave a lasting impression on Marcia Lee Kelly and her team. I look forward to working with local leaders to highlight the best of what Savannah has to offer.”
