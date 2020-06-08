RNC representative tours Savannah as possible venue for 2020 Republican National Convention

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A representative from the Republican National Committee toured the Savannah Convention Center as a possible site for the 2020 Republican National Convention on Monday morning. The visit comes after Governor Brian Kemp offered Georgia as a site to host the event.
The offer came quickly on the heels after a fallout between the group and leaders in Charlotte, North Carolina, due to coronavirus limitations.
Convention Center General Manager Sherrie Spinks says the representative will also visit a few other areas around the Historic District. She says the visit came up rather quickly.
Governor Brian Kemp has been vocal about Georgia hosting the convention. He provided a statement through his spokesperson regarding the visit on Monday.
