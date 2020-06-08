Savannah Voice Festival goes digital due to pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Savannah Voice Festival is going completely digital this year as the pandemic continues.
Organizers decided to change the theme to Art Matters, We Have a Voice. This theme comes due to the special circumstances and format of the festival.
Executive Director Maria Zouves says the theme is in response to her concern that the financial downturn caused by the pandemic will have a long-lasting impact on the art industry. As a part of this message, she’s inviting organizations across the community to share their stories about the arts as part of the festival’s programming.
“We want them to be able to tell the world why art matters to them,” Zouves says. “What’s their mission. And that includes historic destinations in Savannah like the Davenport House and the Garrison School and different places of worship. So with our art colleauges like the Philharmonic and the music festival and the children’s chorus and all these other wonderful things that are going on in savannah. I feel like the art matters theme will help us to engage everybody. And I really hope that all of our arts partners will join us on this platform and help to tell the world that it really matters to everyone that we’re here and that we are here next year. That we can continue to do the work we do.”
The Savannah Voice Festival kicks off August 8 with a message from Savannah Mayor Van Johnson about his love for the arts. It will continue through August 22.
