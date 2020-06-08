Savannah Voice Festival goes digital due to pandemic

“We want them to be able to tell the world why art matters to them,” Zouves says. “What’s their mission. And that includes historic destinations in Savannah like the Davenport House and the Garrison School and different places of worship. So with our art colleauges like the Philharmonic and the music festival and the children’s chorus and all these other wonderful things that are going on in savannah. I feel like the art matters theme will help us to engage everybody. And I really hope that all of our arts partners will join us on this platform and help to tell the world that it really matters to everyone that we’re here and that we are here next year. That we can continue to do the work we do.”