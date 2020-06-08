Savannah’s Tiny House Project for homeless vets enters second phase

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A housing project aiming to provide homes for homeless military veterans is entering a new stage and needs funding help from the community.
The Tiny House Project, spear-headed by the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless, is set to grow this year.
WTOC spoke with the authority’s executive director about the difference the first phase has already made, and how many more people the next stage will help.
The first phase at The Cove at Dundee was completed last fall. It currently houses 23 formerly homeless U.S. military veterans. And phase two is looking to double that number, creating 24 new homes and a second clubhouse.
The whole project has a price tag just over two and a half million dollars.
Already, $1.7 million has been raised, collected from more than 500 individuals, businesses and charitable foundations.
Because of that, 23 residents, along with three spouses and three dogs are able to call these tiny houses home.
The executive director for the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless says the goal now is to raise around a million dollars from community partners to finish the second phase of The Tiny House Project, which will include two new villages for homeless veterans.
Cindy Murphy Kelley, executive director of Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless, said, “People have been very generous in phase one and we’re hopeful that some folks who didn’t give us any gifts during this phase will now see that the world didn’t fall apart and things are moving ahead, people are living their lives, and they support affordable housing.”
Kelley said the success of Savannah’s Tiny House Project has other communities starting or planning their own to help homeless veterans.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.