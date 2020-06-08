Statesboro Police investigating 2 unrelated aggravated assault incidents

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department is investigating two unrelated aggravated assault incidents that happened over the weekend.
On Saturday, June 6, police responded to the 300 block of West Parrish Street for a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found a residence which had been struck by gunfire.
No one was injured in the shooting. Officers processed the scene and obtained a description of the suspects’ vehicle.
The vehicle was spotted abandoned later that evening by a BCSO deputy in Statesboro and towed for processing.
Officers continue to investigate.
Shortly after midnight on Sunday, June 7, officers responded to the area of West Main Street and College Street for shots fired.
A few minutes later a male victim was dropped off at the hospital with gunshot wounds. The victim is in stable condition.
Detectives recovered multiple shell casings at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on these cases should contact Captain Akins at 912.764.9911.
