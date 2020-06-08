Tybee Island preparing for voters to head to the polls

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Public Safety Building on Tybee Island will be open for voters Tuesday morning.
This is one of the two locations community members can cast their vote.
One of the changes this year, is that the Guardhouse will not be open for voting. City Manager, Shawn Gillen, says it’s a hard place for people to maintain social distancing.
So, instead voters can go to the Public Safety Building in the courtroom or to the cafeteria at the YMCA. Gillen says the county will be in charge of making sure people are social distancing and there will be a thorough cleaning both before and after voting.
Gillen says Tybee often sees high numbers in voting.
"On Tybee Island, every election has a big voter turnout. We have one of the highest percentages of any city in the county, even in the state. It's something Tybee is very proud of and something Tybee takes very seriously."
Polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.
