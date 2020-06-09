Beaufort Co. seeing steady voter turnout

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Across Beaufort County, voters hit the polls.
“It’s important because of all the things we’ve been going through we need to get some new people in the office and get what’s right for us," said voter Lashanda Danbar.
COVID-19 restrictions limited turnout in some areas
“Actually it was a lot quieter I think," said voter Alice Burke.
But voters still felt the need to fill out a ballot.
”It’s important that our youth comes out and votes and makes a difference because it’s our future and our kids future," said voter Armando Garcia.
Whether they vote every cycle.
“I always vote. It’s my right and I’m gonna use my right.”
Or they felt inspired by recent calls to action.
“More people coming out to local protest definitely can affect these voting right now for the primary. Yeah, you’re just gonna get a lot more voting.”
But those who came out Tuesday had one message for people for the general election this November.
“Just make sure that you get out there and register because your vote matters. You might not think it is, he might think it’s not, but come out and see. If you’re proven right then you’re proven right if not, the only way to find out is if you come out and vote.”
Polls close at 7 p.m.
