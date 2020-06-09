Dave Turley’s Tuesday Weather Forecast 6-9-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Tropical moisture continues over the area through Wednesday. Showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and may produce locally heavy rain. Rain chances quickly decrease after sunset. A cold front will stall over the area Thursday into Friday. This will increase our rain chances and cool our temps a few degrees. Another cold front moves through late Saturday. This front doesn't have as much moisture so our rain chances remain low at this time. Tropical Depression Cristobal is located in Missouri and is moving quickly to the NNE at 25mph.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs 86-92.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms before 10pm, lows 71-75.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 60s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 60s.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
