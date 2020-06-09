Dave Turley’s Tuesday Weather Forecast 6-9-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Tropical moisture continues over the area through Wednesday. Showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and may produce locally heavy rain. Rain chances quickly decrease after sunset. A cold front will stall over the area Thursday into Friday. This will increase our rain chances and cool our temps a few degrees. Another cold front moves through late Saturday. This front doesn't have as much moisture so our rain chances remain low at this time. Tropical Depression Cristobal is located in Missouri and is moving quickly to the NNE at 25mph.