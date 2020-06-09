Georgia Port Authority pauses work for one hour to hold rally

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Employees at the Georgia Ports Authority paused work for an hour to rally in support of protests happening across the country.
Port leaders and workers came together at noon to speak about change and justice. Employees had the chance to hold signs to speak up about the death of George Floyd and the calls of change when it comes to brutality and racism. Chairs were placed six feet apart for workers.
The president of the International Longshoremen's Association local chapter says similar events took place at ports around the world today. He also spoke about unity.
"I think that today's message was to show that the people in Savannah, they really came together in solidarity to show the rest of the world that we're together here. And not burning down buildings, knocking out windowpanes,” ILA 1414 President Jackie Robinson said.
The Georgia Ports Authority directly employs more than 1,300 people.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.