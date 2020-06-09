Georgia Senate District 4 seat involved in two elections Tuesday

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Candidates for the Georgia Senate District 4 seat have supporters outside polling places in all the counties, looking for that last minute vote. Talk to voters about this race and some will say it’s about the issues unique to the district and others say it’s about the candidates themselves.
Candidates had only a brief time to get their messages to the voters following the death of Senator Jack Hill. Some voters say the district could be one of the most unique - with suburban hubs like Bulloch and Effingham counties to rural communities in Evans and Tattnall. Some felt education and industrial development top the list of issues.
“Whoever replaces Jack Hill, that has to be on the forefront for them because they're not only catering to K-12 but also post-secondary and the university system,” Statesboro resident Benji Lewis said.
With a legislature starkly divided along party lines, some hope for a leader who'll put people above party.
“It boiled down to who I thought had integrity, who I thought had character, and who I thought had the moral standing and community awareness,” Statesboro resident Curtis Woody said.
All agreed it will take time for whoever wins to garner the respect and authority Hill earned over his career.
Voters will actually decide two elections today. First is the special election of who will fill Hill's seat through the end of 2020.
The second is on the Republican ballot to see who’ll take Hill’s place as the GOP nominee in the November election to serve the district in 2021 and 2022.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.