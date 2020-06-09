Meet the SC candidates vying for the GOP US Senate nomination

Buckner is an attorney in Colleton County. He has also served on Walterboro City Council. Buckner said he is a supporter of President Donald Trump. Buckner has a 'Contract for South Carolina' detailing what he wants to accomplish if he is elected to be a Senator for South Carolina. Buckner said abortion is a big issue for him. He is pro-life. "I believe babies and the unborn have a right to life and therefore my position is that we prohibit abortions with no exceptions. In order to protect life we have to protect life that is in the womb and that's not happening right now," he said.