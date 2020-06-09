Meet the SC candidates vying for the GOP US Senate nomination

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The June Statewide Primaries are Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
There are four candidates running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate here in South Carolina. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) is seeking his fourth term. He is joined by attorney Dwayne “Duke” Buckner, businessman Michael LaPierre, and Merchant Marine Joe Reynolds.
WIS spoke with all four men today ahead of the primary.
Reynolds lives in North Charleston. He said he only wants to run for one-term. He said his priority is to work for South Carolinians. He said if he were to be elected he would not take any money from Super PACs. Reynolds said he wants to change ethic laws for elected officials in DC. He said, “Lindsey Graham is raising money from people in the Hampton’s and Beverly Hills. I’m in Hollywood, South Carolina. I’m in Hampton County. I’m listening to people. That’s something Lindsey has lost. He doesn’t listen to anybody anymore.”
LaPierre lives in Pickens County. He is a former company executive and professional baseball player. He said if elected US Senator he would crackdown on illegal immigration, protect second amendment rights, and to overturn Roe v. Wade. He said he considers himself a true conservative. He said, “If you look at the totality of his (Graham’s) voting record and the things he wants to do -- I’m sorry he’s not a Republican. He’s an imposter. At best, he should be an independent. He should remove the 'R' from his name.”
Buckner is an attorney in Colleton County. He has also served on Walterboro City Council. Buckner said he is a supporter of President Donald Trump. Buckner has a 'Contract for South Carolina' detailing what he wants to accomplish if he is elected to be a Senator for South Carolina. Buckner said abortion is a big issue for him. He is pro-life. "I believe babies and the unborn have a right to life and therefore my position is that we prohibit abortions with no exceptions. In order to protect life we have to protect life that is in the womb and that's not happening right now," he said.
The incumbent, Senator Lindsey Graham said he's ready for another six years in Washington. Sen. Graham was in the Midlands Monday morning at his campaign headquarters. A few days ago, the Senator received an endorsement from President Donald Trump via Twitter. The President said Graham has his 'complete and total endorsement'.
Senator Graham said one of his priorities is helping the economy and South Carolina recover after COVID-19 related lockdowns.
He said, "I would say my support among the Republican party is as wide and deep as it's ever been. I've tried my best to represent the state's interest in Washington with a level of commitment and an understanding that the way you treat people does matter."
