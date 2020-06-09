MLB Draft changes could impact area hopeful

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday was just another day for Harold Coll.
A weight room session capped off an average morning for the 18 year old shortstop.
“Best part of the day is the lift," he smiles. "Always.”
While this is just a typical happening, he could be just days from the biggest moment of his life.
“I’m just excited,” he says quickly.
Coll may be quiet, but his game is not.
“He has a lot of really, really loud tools," says Georgia Premier Director of Baseball Operations Gene Reynolds.
The shortstop hopes to hear his name called during this week’s Major League Baseball Draft, and has been projected to be selected in the second or third rounds. His coaches believe he’s more than ready to apply his talents at the pro level.
“His arm is if not the best, one of the best in the country from the shortstop position,” Reynolds says.
Coll’s quiet demeanor may not seem like one for a kid on the verge of his lifelong dream. But there may be reason to temper his excitement.
If this was a normal year, there’d be no doubt about Coll being selected.
But this isn’t a normal year, and the coronavirus is impacting everything including the MLB Draft. Instead of the typical 40 rounds, this year’s Draft has only five. That’s left many in the sport wondering what’s going to happen.
“There’s absolutely nobody in the game who knows what to expect,” Reynolds admits.
While many are wondering, Coll seems content to let the chips fall where they may.
“I mean it is different than the past whatever, however many years," Coll acknowledges. "But I’m just going to focus on what I have to do. And if it happens, it happens.”
If he doesn’t get drafted or decides not to sign, he’ll head to the University of North Carolina to play for one of college baseball’s premier programs. Plus there’s another reason he’ll have a smile on his face Wednesday, regardless of if his name is called.
“My parents are coming down. I haven’t seen them in like eight months," he smiles. "I haven’t seen my mom because she was sick for a little bit. But now I get to see her finally. I’m going to give her a big hug when she comes.”
With so much doubt and question surrounding this draft, Coll says the best thing to do is treat this week like every other day.
“I’ll thank God for waking me up like every day, and go get after it like day after day," he says.
The 2020 MLB Draft begins Wednesday with round one. Rounds two through five will take place Thursday.
