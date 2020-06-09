Prayer service for police held in Brooklet

BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - One small town hopes to show support Tuesday night for their police officers through a prayer service.
Organizers in Brooklet say they want to show support for their officers, but also pray for their attitudes and actions.
Organizers say they’ve seen people around the nation protest and denounce racist officers and racism from police toward minorities. They say they want to show support for their officers who they feel do a good job. But they acknowledge one incident can change the public’s opinion of the department and they want to pray for them and the community as well.
