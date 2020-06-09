PRIMARY DAY: Polls set to open across Ga., S.C.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Voters in Georgia will head to the polls Tuesday for the statewide general and presidential primary.
Polling locations across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry will look different Tuesday because of COVID-19.
Election officials have warned that voters could face long lines Tuesday and results may be slow to be reported. Poll closures and virus restrictions have complicated in-person voting, and counties are working to process a huge increase in paper ballots received by mail.
Sneezeguards will be put in place to serve as a barrier between poll workers and voters. Poll workers will also be wearing gloves and masks. Voters are encouraged to wear their own personal protection equipment, but they are not required to do so.
The elections supervisor says additional cleaning will take place during Tuesday's voting process and when the polls close.
Voters will be given a pen and stylus to use to help them cast their ballot. Voters will then drop it into a bucket where it will be sanitized and used at a later date so that no one will share a pen.
What’s on Tuesday’s ballot?
Georgia Democrats will choose between seven contenders in the U.S. Senate race to challenge incumbent Republican David Perdue.
Ballots in Tuesday’s primary also include 16 contested U.S. House primaries, dozens of state House and state Senate races, and two nonpartisan general elections for the state Supreme Court. Jon Ossoff, Teresa Tomlinson and Sarah Riggs Amico headline the Senate race. If no one wins a majority, the top two contenders will return in an Aug. 11 runoff.
Voters in Georgia Senate District 4 will decide two things; who will fill the remainder of the term for late State Senator Jack Hill and who will be the Republican nominee for the job in November.
Voters will also get their say in long-delayed presidential primaries, even though Donald Trump and Joe Biden have wrapped up their parties’ respective nominations. Trump is the only choice on the Republican ballot, while Biden is one of a dozen Democrats listed.
The polls will close at 7 p.m. Absentee ballots must be in the hands of election officials by 7 p.m. If you are a Chatham County voter, election officials say the easiest way to turn in your absentee ballot is to drop it in the absentee ballot drop dox. Voters who have requested absentee ballots but choose to vote in-person need to cancel their absentee location at the polling location.
Also, the Savannah Branch NAACP will offer free rides to the polls on Tuesday between 9 am and 6 pm. Due to pandemic concerns, all drivers and voters must wear masks. Vehicles will be sanitized. Just call (912) 233-4161 to request a ride.
South Carolina’s primary was in February with Joe Biden taking the win, so voters will only see state and local races on ballots Tuesday in the Palmetto State. There are four candidates running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate here in South Carolina. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) is seeking his fourth term. He is joined by attorney Dwayne “Duke” Buckner, businessman Michael LaPierre, and Merchant Marine Joe Reynolds.
