PRIMARY DAY: Polls set to open across Ga., S.C.

The polls will close at 7 p.m. Absentee ballots must be in the hands of election officials by 7 p.m. If you are a Chatham County voter, election officials say the easiest way to turn in your absentee ballot is to drop it in the absentee ballot drop dox. Voters who have requested absentee ballots but choose to vote in-person need to cancel their absentee location at the polling location.