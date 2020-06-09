Savannah Mayor addresses demands for defunding the police

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Many are continuing to call for reform after the death of George Floyd while in police custody. Some are even asking for a defunding of police departments.
Mayor Johnson says the City of Savannah is looking at a number or options, but he says defunding the police is not one. He says as protests have continued in our area, we must also actively pursue change.
“This is a critical and defining moment of time," said Mayor Johnson. "We will not miss or squander this opportunity.”
The mayor has announced he plans to form a blue-ribbon task force to address inequality in our community. He says they will also review the use of force policy for the Savannah Police Department, engage the community about their experiences, and reform policies, procedures, and personnel. The mayor feels this is measurable, timely, and realistic. He says the answer is not to defund the police.
“We would have absolute anarchy," said Mayor Johnson. "What people are really saying is that they want responsible policing and to that end I think that the city, particularly with this council coming into office in January, has really started down this track of talking about how do we put more money into prevention than we put in enforcement so the city is already at the tip of that curve.”
The mayor also made clear not all police are bad and abuse the law. He says we need to start recognizing the good which is why the city encourages people to use the hashtag SAV police hero to highlight all the positive things they do.
