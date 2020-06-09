Savannah mayor responds to RNC interest in the Hostess City

Mayor Johnson says there are still several questions he needs answered. He says that’s something he told Governor Kemp Monday when he and others visited the area. The mayor says the first question is in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic and how it affects the convention, another issue is how to fund the safety elements needed for the large scale event. The mayor admits if the RNC comes to Savannah it would be a major economic boost, especially when we could use one, but says there’s more to consider than just the payout.