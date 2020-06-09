Tuesday: Scattered downpours develop during the afternoon

By Cutter Martin | June 9, 2020 at 5:36 AM EDT - Updated June 9 at 5:36 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s partly cloudy, mild and humid out the door this morning. Patchy dense fog is possible through the morning commute - especially in area that got poured on yesterday.

The forecast is mostly dry this morning. Temperatures warms into the mid-80s, or so, by lunch time and peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms develop around lunch-time and persist through dinner-time.

Like Monday, one or two storms may produce very heavy rain and gusty winds. Rain gradually lessens this evening with a mostly dry and very muggy overnight forecast. The forecast features more, daily, rounds of scattered showers and storms through the rest of the work-week.

A slightly drier trend in weather is possible this weekend; especially Sunday into early next work-week.

Have a great day,

Cutter

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.