What S.C. voters need to know ahead of Tuesday’s primaries

A record number of people have already voted absentee for Tuesday's statewide primaries. The SEC has sent out 182,000 ballots, breaking the state’s previous record of 60,000 absentee ballots. Out of those 182,000 absentee ballots, 40,000 had not been submitted as of Monday morning. “There are a lot of people out there who still have ballots, and we want them to know they need to get those back to their county voter registration office by 7 pm Tuesday. They’ve got to be there by 7 pm to count," said Election Commission spokesman, Chris Whitmire.