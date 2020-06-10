Bluffton marches for Black Lives Matter movement

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Wednesday afternoon hundreds gathered for a peaceful rally and march from Oscar Frazier Park through Bluffton’s historic district to support Black Lives Matter.
The event included speakers, and voter registration, though the organizers aren’t yet old enough to vote themselves
“I have always just grown up caring and loving everybody the same," said 17-year-old Ami Hughey, one of the organizers. "When I see people who have to fear for their lives, because of their skin color, it makes me mad.”
Mayor Lisa Sulka was on hand for the rally, and said these aren’t Blufffton’s future leaders, these students who organized the march are leading by example now.
“They just feel like it’s upon them to have awareness, and to start a campaign on making changes," Sulka said. "I’m proud. Proud of them.”
She added that earlier in the day she met with the organizers, along with the town manager and members of the police department on how they can work together to make changes for the better.
Sean Hyde and his wife marched for the first time, and he said could feel the support from the community.
“Unity and equality is all, I feel like all we want. I mean, we’re not looking for anything other than equality, and for people to be held accountable, and regardless of what race and color you are everybody should be held to an equal standard,” Hyde explained.
Together, they marched toward what they hope will be change.
