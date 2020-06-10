Body found in Liberty Co. pond

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man’s body was discovered in the pond of the Flemington Village Subdivision, near East Oglethorpe Highway, on Wednesday afternoon. This according to the Coastal News Service.
Captain Tracy Jennings with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says the 29-year-old’s body was found laying in the pond, which sits just outside the entrance of the newly constructed subdivision, by a man who was going fishing shortly before 4 p.m.
The man immediately called 911. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause of death.
No further information has been provided at this time.
