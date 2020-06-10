Changes are coming to Georgia Southern’s campus ahead of fall semester

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -Universities across the country have plans to reopen this Fall in the face of COVID-19 including Georgia Southern, our area’s largest school.
GS President Dr. Kyle Marrero talked about the effort by every public university in the state to brainstorm together so they’re ready for students. He also talked about the approaches to get three very different campuses ready to serve their students especially outside the classroom, from living spaces to dining halls and everywhere in between.
Come August, empty sidewalks will be busy thoroughfares when on-campus classes return in Statesboro, Hinesville, and on the Armstrong campus.
He says every public university in the state is brainstorming together so they’re ready for students, looking at making changes to living spaces to dining halls.
“A COVID-19 world does mean that it has both individual responsibilities and ones for us as an institution to mitigate those risks and provide an environment that’s as safe as possible,” Dr. Marrero said.
It means students will find hand sanitizing stations and social distance reminders at every turn. He says food services will shift much effort to packaged “to-go” meals and away from traditional buffets. Some dining will be available, but it may be more on schedule to regulate the size of crowds in a single place.
“They’ll have to understand that if they want to come in, that will be much more scheduled with an entrance and exit,” said Dr. Marrero. “Very much like what we’re experiencing in restaurants.”
He says some student-athletes are already back on campus for their pre-season. But how students and the rest of Eagle Nation watches could depend on the virus’ status closer to kickoff.
“This isn’t necessarily forever,” said Dr. Marrero. “But it’s certainly for the next six to 12 months.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.