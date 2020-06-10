Chatham Co. election officials still counting absentee ballots

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Board of Elections Office says they’re currently counting a massive number of absentee ballots; calling it a labor intensive and methodical process that will take days.
The Board of Elections chairman released a statement Wednesday saying nearly 31,000 absentee ballots were returned, with more hand-delivered to the office up to the 7 p.m. deadline on Tuesday.
Elections officials still have dozens of sealed absentee ballots sent over by the Registrar’s Office that haven’t been opened yet.
The Board of Elections chairman says because of COVID-19 concerns, they anticipated the surge in absentee ballots, and quadrupled the staff to process those ahead of Election Day. But Chairman Patrick Mahoney says the absentee ballots that came later, all the way up to Tuesday’s 7 p.m. deadline couldn’t be processed early. So, the results that have been published so far are unofficial and will be until every last vote is counted.
“We’re counting each vote. Each and every vote will be counted, and it will be done correctly. The big difference is most of the time the in-poll votes far outweigh the absentee votes. Not this time. This time there’s so many absentee votes that are going to take that time, going to take a lot more time even with four times the labor going over it. It could change the results that were early and unofficial last night,” Mahoney said.
Mahoney estimated the number of absentee ballots was three times higher than usual. As for the problems at the polls, Mahoney pointed out they learned a lot about the new voting system on Tuesday. He says the training materials for poll workers and managers will be amended, and they’ll be looking at ways to improve that training before the General Election in November.
