Community Champions: Doctor helping people prepare for return to work

"We're a tri-human being. We're a body, we’re a mind and we're a spirit. And so, helping people how to deal with themselves mentally and emotionally. This has been very traumatic for all of us. Going back into society is going to be traumatic sometimes, why? Because you're going in with a healthy amount of fear, not knowing what it is you are going to encounter. So, my job is to help smooth out all three aspects of a human being, your body, your mind and your spirit.”