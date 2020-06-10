Community Champions: Doctor helping people prepare for return to work

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The conditions Dr. Richard Huntoon treats are always as varied as his patients. The holistic health practitioner works on the body, mind and spirit.
"What I do for all of my patients is I do my best to keep their body functioning at the highest level possible,” Dr. Huntoon said.
But as society reopens, Dr. Huntoon is seeing more common issues in those returning to work.
"We're all a little bit stressed out, all a little fearful. All not knowing what our neighbor has, to what that client has. We're all walking around with a subtle sense of fear.”
The concerns range from safety.
"I would say are their immune systems strong enough to deal with going back to work.”
To stress resulting from social isolation.
"We're a tri-human being. We're a body, we’re a mind and we're a spirit. And so, helping people how to deal with themselves mentally and emotionally. This has been very traumatic for all of us. Going back into society is going to be traumatic sometimes, why? Because you're going in with a healthy amount of fear, not knowing what it is you are going to encounter. So, my job is to help smooth out all three aspects of a human being, your body, your mind and your spirit.”
Teresa Lancaster was having a gallbladder checkup but says her visits have helped her emotionally as well.
"He's enlightened me on how positivity brings a lot more positivity into my life,” Lancaster said.
And now this WTOC Community Champion is trying to help others approach another change coming to their lives.
"We’re social creatures. We need human interaction. And by the end of people’s office visits with me, they’re typically back to interacting the way that they should.”
